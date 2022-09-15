BLUE SUMMIT, Mo. — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death after a body was found near the shoulder of the roadway in Blue Summit.

The body was found at Truman Road and Stark Avenue near Blue Ridge Boulevard in the unincorporated township.

A medical examiner is on scene and the cause of death is under investigation.

