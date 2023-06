Photo of Wyandotte County Lake in Kansas City, Kansas. (FOX4 Photo/Brian Dulle)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was recovered at Wyandotte County Lake Monday afternoon.

Deputies responded around 2 p.m. on a body in the lake.

The sheriff’s office said the body of a man reported to be in his twenties was recovered.

The man’s identity is not being released at this time until family has been notified.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.