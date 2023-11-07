KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An investigation is underway after someone shot and killed a man last night in Kansas City, according to Kansas City Police.

Police were called to Armour and Campbell around 8:30 Monday night and saw a car leaving the scene with the shooting victim inside.

The car was heading to the hospital. Police say the man who was shot died from his injuries at the hospital.

So far, there’s no information on what led up to the shooting, and no suspects are in custody.

If you know anything, call the tips hotline at 816-474-TIPS.