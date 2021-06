KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An explosion in the backyard of a Kansas City home injured one person Monday afternoon.

Bomb and arson experts with the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department were called to East 84th Street and Wabash Avenue around 11:15 a.m.

People living in the area said they heard the explosion and called for help.

The person who was injured in the explosion is expected to survive.

