KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An investigation is underway into a fire at a Kansas City, Missouri, church.

The fire started Thursday evening near 34th and Hardesty. Firefighters said a person in the area noticed flames at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church and called for help. Crews arrived at the burning church around 8:45 p.m.

By the time firefighters arrived they said smoke and flames were coming from the building. They said the fire started in the basement and spread into the walls.

Crews broke out the building’s windows and had to open the roof to fight the flames.

The ATF was notified because the fire was at a church, which is normal practice. At this point the ATF said it is not involved in the investigation because an initial investigation determined arson is likely not involved in the fire.

Fire investigators are working to determine how the fire started.

