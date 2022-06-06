KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police continue to investigate a shooting near the Country Club Plaza.

It happened Saturday night around 10:15 p.m.

According to police, one of the victims ended up inside the lobby at the Marriott’s Country Club Plaza location. Officers located a second victim near 45th Street and Main Street.

Detectives believe an argument may have led to the shooting.

The two victims were transported to hospitals for treatment and are expected to survive.

