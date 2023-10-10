OLATHE, Kan. — Multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating after a man was found dead inside an Olathe, Kansas home Tuesday night.

Just before 7:30 p.m., Olathe police officers responded to the 23500 block of West 126th Terrace in reference to a previous assault investigation.

When officers arrived on scene the contacted the person who reported the incident.

Police said during the course of the investigation, the suspect, a man, ran past officers with a handgun in his hand.

As the suspect was going into a neighbor’s house, one officer fired their handgun at the suspect who then ran inside the neighbor’s house and the residents ran outside.

Police said a react team was established and a drone was used to clear the residence where the suspect was found dead inside.

The manner of the man’s death and what happened inside the home is still under investigation.

No officers were injured during the incident.

Olathe police said the Johnson County Officer Involved Critical Incident Investigation Team was activated and investigators from multiple agencies are leading the investigation of the incident.

The Johnson County Crime Lab is processing the scene.

Olathe police said as a matter of standard procedure, the involved officers will be placed on paid administrative leave pending the investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Olathe Police at (913) 971-6950 or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.