One person was killed after a train hit a pedestrian in De Soto, Kansas.

DE SOTO, Kan. — A train traveling through Johnson County hit a pedestrian this afternoon.

Deputies say the victim died from his or her injuries.

It happened on the tracks near West 82nd Street and Ottawa Street in De Soto. The location is just south of the Kansas River near Riverfest Park.

Officers are in the area investigating the death and ask you to avoid the area.

FATAL ACCIDENT: The #JCSO is currently investigating a fatal accident in De Soto, KS after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a train. Please avoid the area of 79th Street & Ottawa. — Johnson Co KS Sheriff (@JOCOSHERIFF) March 30, 2021

This is a developing story. We will bring you additional information as it becomes available.

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android