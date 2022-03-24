OLATHE, Kan. — An investigation is underway at the Johnson County Courthouse after someone discovered a white powdery substance.

The unknown substance was discovered in the mailroom around 11:15 a.m. Thursday. The Sheriff’s Office said there were people in the room at the time. They are being quarantined until experts determine what the substance is.

Employees remain in the building, and the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said there is no danger to the public.

Olathe’s hazardous materials team is at the courthouse and is testing the substance.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated with additional information as it becomes available.

