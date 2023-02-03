KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri police are investigating after a man was found dead in Swope Park late Thursday night.

Around 11:30 p.m. police were called to Gregory Boulevard and Memorial Park Drive for an unknown medical emergency. Once on scene officers located an adult man suffering from apparent trauma. EMS arrived and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call detectives at 816-234-5043 or submit an anonymous tip by calling the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.