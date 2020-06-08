Investigators are on the scene of a fatal fire south of Harrisonville

CASS COUNTY, Mo. – The Cass County Sheriff’s Office and Central Cass County Fire Protection District are on scene of a fatal house fire in the 25000 block of E 317th Street south of Harrisonville.

The call came in around 4:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon. When crews arrived on the scene they found a house engulfed in flames, that may have been occupied at the time of the fire.

The Sheriff’s Office, working with Cass County Fire Investigation Team and Missouri State Fire Marshall, located two victims that had died in the fire. Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

The victims of the fire have not been identified at this time.