Scene of a homicide investigation on E. 67th Street in the Neighborhood United For Action

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Homicide detectives are investigating after an argument led to a fight that turned into a deadly shooting in Kansas City on Thursday night.

KCPD says officers responded to a call on E. 67th Street, just south of The Paseo and E. Meyer near Dunn Park at about 8:45 p.m.

They found a man now identified as 55-year-old Neal Harris shot once and laying in the street. Officers gave aid before EMS took him to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators say that while they believe many people were involved in the fight that preceded the shooting, they don’t have anyone in custody right now.

If you know something that will help lead to an arrest, call detectives directly at (816) 234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.