KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City fire investigators say they now know what started a fire that forced a dozen people from their apartments over the weekend.

An unattended candle — that’s what the Kansas City Fire Department said caused the Vivion Oaks Apartment building to go up in flames Saturday.

One couple said they lost nearly everything in the flames.

“It was terrible,” Austin Finney said.

Finney snapped several photos after running out of the apartment building. He was at a friend’s when it went up in flames.

“It was traumatic,” Finney said. “Everyone was, there were people on the sidewalk, just watching their stuff burn.”

Kansas City firefighters got the call just after 8 p.m. Saturday.

“It was a rather large fire that affected quite a few apartments in that building,” Battalion Chief Michael Hopkins said.

Hopkins said crews were there in a couple minutes. KCFD shared photos of crews battling the blaze.

Through the chaos, Finney said he saw a community come together.

“There were people before the firefighters even got there, everyone was making sure, everyone else got out,” Finney said. “Like we wanted to make sure there were no kids in the building, everything like that. People were screaming about kids and trying to help each other out and make sure everyone was out.”

There are 18 apartments in the building. Hopkins said all but six have too much fire, smoke and water damage for people to live in.

“Whether you live in your own house or in an apartment, things like candles, you should never leave them unattended,” Hopkins said.

“It doesn’t seem like it’s a very big flame, and typically it’s not a problem, but over time, you light that same candle over and over and it’s sitting right next to a lamp shade, that lamp shade dries out, and next thing you know, you have a fire where you’ve never had a problem before.”

Neighbors reacted Monday to the news that investigators believe the fire was caused by an unattended candle.

“It’s upsetting that we lost everything due to just a little candle, but it could be worse,” Hanaa Hale said. “Everybody got out.”

Hale and Michael Beckwith have lived at the apartment building nearly two years.

They said, aside from some makeup and clothes, they lost everything, including early Christmas presents — three $700 PCs.

“The ceiling fell and so that whole area where we kept all of our desks and fun gaming items was completely smashed,” Hale said. “The firefighter said that he had to like move the ceiling to get his keys out for him.”

Hale said they weren’t home when the fire broke out. Finney alerted the couple that their cat was missing.

“My house is on fire, and they haven’t found my cat, and that was on repeat in my brain. I was horrified. I didn’t care about my things. All of our things are destroyed,” Hale said, “My cat, my people — please let them just be OK.”

Hours later, their cat ran out of the apartment unscathed. Another miracle, Hale found her grandmother’s ashes safe and sound.

One person did have to go to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. They’re expected to be OK.