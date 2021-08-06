Investigators determine victim died of homicide months after human remains found in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — More than five months after an Evergy worker found human remains in a wooded area near 34th and Roanoke Road, detectives are now investigating it as a homicide.

Police say that the Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office examined the remains that were found in March. The office determined the victim suffered injuries which are considered suspicious.

Detectives believe the victim is an adult, but are still working to identify him.

If you can help investigators with the case, call KCPD’s Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043. You can also leave information through the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. There is a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.