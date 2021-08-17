Investigators ID victim, look for witnesses to deadly shooting at KCK park

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Wyandotte County Sheriff’s office identified the man killed in a shooting at Matney Park Sunday morning.

Deputies were called to the park near South 39th Street and Shawnee Drive shortly before 5:30 a.m. and found the body of 30-year-old Skylar Needham in a car. Investigators said Needham was from Kansas City, Kansas.

The shooting remains under investigation. Deputies would like to talk to anyone with information about Needham, or what may have happened in the park shortly before his death.

Call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS with any helpful information about the case.