Investigators identify 4 people killed in Cass County crash Monday

GARDEN CITY, Mo. — The families of four people killed in a crash Monday morning near Garden City, Missouri, have been notified.

The Missouri Highway Patrol said an SUV and a tractor trailer collided on Missouri 7 Highway at State Route F, south of Garden City, Missouri, around 10:30 a.m.

The Missouri Highway Patrol said Everett Ashley, 59, of Lowry City, Missouri, lost control of the tractor trailer he was driving. The truck went down an embankment and into the northbound lanes of Missouri 7 Highway. The truck hit the passenger side of an oncoming SUV. The impact pushed both the SUV and the truck into the median and then the guardrail.

Investigators said Ashley and two people in the SUV, Jean Pariseau, 71, of Herinton, Kansas and Gerald Dittman, 68, of Hope, Kansas, died in the crash.

Stephen Bennett, 61, of Junction City, Kansas, was rushed to the hospital where he died of his injuries.

Dakota Engel, 29, of Junction City, Kansas, is hospitalized with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.