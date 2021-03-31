Investigators identify man killed by train; Rule death was accidental

DE SOTO, Kan. — Deputies release the name of a man hit and killed by a train Tuesday afternoon.

They say 45 year-old James Colby King was walking on the side of the tracks near 82nd Street and Ottawa when the train hit him. King died from his injuries.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office spent hours Tuesday evening investigating the collision just south of the Kansas River near Riverfest Park. Investigators and the county medical examiner ruled King’s death was an accident.

Deputies have notified King’s family.

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android