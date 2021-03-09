Investigators identify missing Cass County man as homicide victim

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. — A 25-year-old man reported missing on March 5 in Cass County was identified Tuesday as a homicide victim, and investigators caught a possible suspect following a chase Monday.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says Tyler M. Gooding was found dead in Lafayette County, and while the circumstances or exact location of his death haven’t been given, investigators say he’s a homicide victim. Gooding lived in Pleasant Hill.

Ray County Sheriff Scott Childers told FOX4 on Monday that his office received word that a possible suspect in the killing was in their area and began chasing them around 1 p.m. near Missouri State Highway EE and 210 Highway.

With the help of Clay County sheriff’s deputies and KCPD’s helicopter, that person was arrested after running about five miles through some woods. They’re currently in the Lafayette County Jail.

“While not the outcome we had hoped for when searching for a missing person, the collective efforts of multiple sheriff offices lead to the identification and arrest of a suspect,” said Cass County Sheriff Jeff Weber stated in a release.

FOX4 is continuing to follow developments with this story, and will report more after formal charges are filed.

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android