Investigators met by crowd looking for answers in Kansas City officer-involved shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly shooting by a KCPD officer Saturday. A man was shot and killed early in the afternoon near 23rd and Lister Avenue.



Investigators say there was an armed carjacking before the deadly shooting at 1:30 p.m.

A small crowd was at the scene on 23rd and Lister most of Saturday afternoon and evening. Police blocked off streets and neighbors came to see what happened.

“At approximately 1:30, an armed carjacking occurred near the 2300 block of Topping. Not long after, a Kansas City police officer spotted the suspect vehicle, initiated a traffic stop by turning red lights and sirens on, that vehicle fled,” Missouri Highway Patrol Sergeant Andy Bell said.

The driver ended up on Lister Avenue where police say the suspect crashed before attempting to run away from the scene.

“One police officer began that foot pursuit as well, at which time, the suspect presented some kind of handgun. The officer, in fear of his life, chose to do what he had to do, in this case, he fired a single round,” Sgt. Bell said.



Police say the suspect shot was a white male in his 20’s, and died at the scene. It wasn’t long before a crowd began to show up, unaware of what happened, and pushed police for answers.

There were tense moments as emotions flared, as some reflected on violence in the area, and others on how police reacted to situations.



But in a move to offer transparency, officers spoke directly to the crowd, a move they hope will help develop and build trust.

The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating the shooting at the request of KCPD Chief Rick Smith. As procedure, the officer has been placed on administrative leave. The man shot and killed hasn’t been identified yet.