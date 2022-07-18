LIBERTY, Mo. — A drug overdose is blamed for the death of a man who died while in police custody, according to the Clay County Investigative Squad.

Benjamin E. Chase, 21, of Excelsior Springs, died May 8 at the Excelsior Springs Police Department. An autopsy and toxicology report showed Chase died from taking methamphetamine.

Investigators said police arrested Chase shortly before 9 p.m. on May 7. Officers said Chase refused to comply with their commands. When Chase charged at one of the officers, an officer tased him in the chest.

Chase refused treatment after an ambulance responded.

Investigators determine Chase was booked into the Excelsior Springs jail. Staff checked on him throughout the night and the following day, until they found him unresponsive. An ambulance responded around 3 p.m. Chase died at the jail.

The Investigative Squad said it interviewed everyone involved in Chase’s arrest and while he was at the jail. Investigators also reviewed pictures, videos, and reports related to the incident.

Investigators determined no crime occurred in Chase’s death. Due to those findings, the Clay County Prosecutor’s Office said it will not file charges.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.