Investigators rule deaths of woman, 3-year-old boy in Kansas City house fire were accidental

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Investigators have determined that the deaths of a 66-year-old woman and her 3-year-old grandchild following a Kansas City house fire in March was accidental.

The fire was reported just before 5 p.m. on March 31 near 55th Street and Woodland Avenue.

The Kansas City Fire Department told FOX4 each victim was found in a separate area of the home on the second floor.

One victim, 66-year-old Dora Gamble, was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Gamble’s grandchild Elijah Cooley was taken to the hospital in critical condition. He later died from his injuries in April.

Homicide detectives continued to investigate the incident. The Medical Examiner’s Office ruled their deaths as accidental as a result of complications of smoke inhalation.

Police said the prosecutor’s office will not be pursuing charges in the incident.