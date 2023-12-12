LANSING, Kan. — Less than one year before a Lansing, Kansas inmate was set to be released from prison, he died.

His mom said investigators told her he was murdered.

On Friday, Kenya Charles will spend the day burying her son Darionce Charles-Lott. Something she never imagined she would have to do.

“My heart dropped when I got the call, and it just shocked me. It’s a hurting feeling every day I think about him wishing he’ll call, call on me,” Kenya said.

So, what she thought would be a homecoming with her son in less than a year, after he was sentenced to a nearly 15-year prison sentence, is something she just won’t get.

“He loved his family, everybody was excited for him to come home, waiting for him to come home,” she said.

She said he was a changed man, not letting a mistake he made when he was a teenager define where he could go or who he could be.

Charles-lott convicted of aggravated battery in his early teen years. That sentence was soon to be over.

But he died on November 25. The circumstances around his death at the Kansas penitentiary are still unclear.

The Kansas Department of Corrections says their investigation is still open and directed FOX4 to the KBI. We are still waiting to hear back.

For Kenya, the nearly 3-week wait so far, for answers feels like an eternity.

“I want justice, I want answers, I want the truth. I want the truth, it frustrates me, I’m getting angrier and angrier each day about my child being hurt like that,” she said.

If you would like to help Kenya and her family out as she buries her son this Friday on what would have been his 13th birthday, you can call the JW Jones Funeral Home in Kansas City, Kansas and make the donation in his name, Darionce Charles-Lott.