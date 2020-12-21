Investigators say suspect in Kansas City, Kan., police shooting is under arrest

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Days after a Kansas City, Kan., police officer was shot and wounded, the team investigating the case says a suspect is under arrest. The Johnson County Multi-Jurisdictional Officer Involved Shooting Investigation Team says a 33-year-old man was arrested just before 2 p.m. in Miami County on Sunday.

The suspect hasn’t been identified yet. He was arrested in a rural part of Miami County with the help of the county sheriff’s office and the FBI. FOX4 is following up on this story Monday and will release his name when he’s formally charged.

The shooting happened Tuesday, December 15 at W. 47th and Conser streets in Overland Park, just over the county line from KCK.

Witnesses said the suspect pulled into a yard on the cul-de-sac, got out of his car and shot at the officer, in what police described as an exchange of gunfire. After shooting the officer, the suspect got back in the car and drove down a ravine to the highway and made his getaway.

Police said the car and suspect were sought in a hit-and-run crash that happened earlier in Wyandotte County. The car was later found ditched about two miles from the shooting scene near 42nd Street and Metropolitan Avenue in KCK. The suspect was gone.

The best detectives in the metro make up the Multi-Jurisdictional Officer Involved Shooting Team, which investigates cases when an officer fires their gun. In this case, the investigation is headed up by the Olathe Police Department.

“It’s seasoned detectives from these agencies that have experienced a lot in there careers, extremely knowledgeable, and I’m quite confident they’re going to find some answers for this case,” Olathe Police Sgt. Joel Yeldell told FOX4 last week.

“We’re talking unbiased third-party checks, all kinds of checks and balances there to come up with the facts of this case.”

In this case, the officer’s safety equipment may have saved his life. Not only was the officer shot in the arm, but another bullet hit him in his bullet proof vest, which protected him.

The officer has been released from the hospital and is recovering at home.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information about what happened, call the Olathe Police Department at 913-782-0720 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.