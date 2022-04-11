WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The family of a Kansas man is desperate to know what happened to him. Detreck Foster of Independence was last seen two years ago this week.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Independence Police Department are using the anniversary of his disappearance to remind people they need help to solve the case.

They suspect that Foster was murdered. He was last seen on April 12, 2020, in Independence. He was 37 years old when he was reported missing on May 12, 2020.

Detreck Foster (Photo provided by KBI)

Detreck Foster (Photo provided by KBI)

KBI agents and Independence police detectives believe someone knows information that will help resolve the case.

Foster was a father, brother and son. The KBI describes the family as desperate for information.

If you have information about the case, call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME or the Independence Police Department at 620-332-1700. Or you can click here to submit an anonymous tip.

Individuals with information leading to the apprehension of the person(s) responsible for Foster’s disappearance or murder are eligible for a $5,000 Governor’s reward.