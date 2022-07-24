KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three family members were killed Friday while on a family vacation at Iowa State Park who had previously lived in Lawrence, Kansas.

Investigators found Tyler and Sarah Schmidt, 42, and their 6-year-old daughter Lula inside of a tent shot around 6 a.m. at Maquoketa Caves State Park.

The son, Arlo, 9 survived but unclear whether he was present in the tent when the family members were found.

Tyler and Sarah, both 42, lived in Lawrence from 2002 to 2018. Sarah worked at Monarch Watch and then was a graduate student in KU’s biology department.

Tyler attended Truman State University in Kirksville, Missouri, then worked at TreviPay in Overland Park as a principal engineer until 2015.

In 2018, the family moved to Cedar Falls.

Cedar Falls Mayor Rob Green posted to Facebook Friday night that Sarah was active in the community’s library. In remembrance, the city closed the library Saturday.

Family members have started a GoFundMe for the surviving son Arlo.

The alleged gunman, 23-year-old Anthony Sherwin, was found dead in the park from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

