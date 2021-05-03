Iowa man charged in murder of 70-year-old Prairie Village man

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. — An Iowa man is now facing murder charges after a 70-year-old man was killed Saturday in Prairie Village.

Michael L. Balance, of Des Moines, has been charged with one count of premeditated first-degree murder in the death of John Hoffman.

Michael Balance (Mugshot via Polk County jail)

On Saturday night, just after 6 p.m., Prairie Village police were dispatched to a life-threatening medical call at the Deauville Apartments near 75th Street and Mission Road.

That’s where officials found Hoffman dead inside his apartment, police said. Hoffman suffered from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police took a suspect into custody Sunday night, and 58-year-old Balance was charged in Johnson County court Monday afternoon. He was booked into Polk County jail in Iowa.

Court documents detailing the allegations against Balance have not been released.

Balance’s bond is set at $1 million; his first court date has not been scheduled, as of Monday.

