Iowa man tells cops he did meth, attacks officer with knife, asks to be shot

TABOR, Iowa — Authorities in southwest Iowa said they arrested a man Monday night after he ingested controlled substances, telling police he used meth, and then cut an officer with a knife following a standoff.

Kain Endicott, 34, is charged with going armed with intent; assault on a police officer with a weapon; interference with official acts causing bodily injury; possession of marijuana, third or subsequent offense; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that Tabor Police were called to a home there at 9:32 p.m. for a reported disturbance. Investigators said they found Endicott inside the home, armed with a knife.

A Fremont County K9 unit and crisis negotiator were called to the scene.

“During the approximately one-hour standoff, Endicott brandished the weapon towards officers, ingested controlled substances, admitted to ingesting methamphetamine, and requested officers to shoot him,” the release states.

Endicott left the house through the backdoor, and a Taser was used on him, police said in the release. Endicott continued to resist arrest and cut a deputy on the hand with a knife, the release states.

After K9 Roby was deployed, Endicott was placed under arrest. He was taken to Grape Community Hospital for treatment of minor injuries before being booked into the Fremont County Jail.

The injured deputy was treated and released at the scene, according to the release.