Irish Fest in Kansas City plans on in-person event in 2021

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Organizers have announced they are still planning on hosting an on-site, in-person Irish Fest later this year.

As some events return and others promise a 2022 comeback, Irish Fest is poised to begin ticket sales in about a month with no official date at this time. The popular celebration always takes place on Labor Day Weekend, but it had to move to a virtual celebration every year due to the pandemic.

The announcement comes after Boulevardia decided to cancel their event for the second year in a row. The Kansas City craft beer and music festival takes place in June.

An Irish Fest spokesperson said organizers are working with Crown Center, the City of Kansas City, the Kansas City Health Department and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Past organizers have said one in ten Kansas Citians can claim Irish roots, and the culture was important to the metro’s history.

Here’s the festival’s full statement:

It’s the Irish season and we’re giving you something to celebrate! We’re planning on returning to our Crown Center home for Irish Fest 2021 this Labor Day weekend! Of course we’ll be following CDC and local authority COVID policies and procedures that are in place at that time, so there may be a few necessary tweaks. But the Irish (and our friends) are a resilient and adaptable bunch, so we’re ready! Mark your calendar now and plan on joining us, September 3-5, 2021! Kansas City Irish Fest

