Irrigation experts urge homeowners to prep homes for winter weather

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Irrigation and construction experts are warning homeowners not winterizing their homes this winter season can be a costly mistake. There are simple ways to help save money before Friday night ends.

“You won’t know that it’s broken until it gets above freezing and then you’re going to have water gushing out of the house,” Anthony Crone, Ryan Lawn and Tree irrigation department manager, said.

Crone advises homeowners that is the worst-case scenario this winter.

“If the backflow does crack and break, it’s usually the brass part that freezes or the guts inside and those two can be costly,” Crone said.

Backflow repairs can run up to $300 but experts said those are avoidable, and there are some simple steps to take.

“I would highly recommend using some blankets, trash cans, old towels, and basically cover the above ground pipes,” Crone said.

“You want to of course make sure that all hoses are detached from the outside sources of water,” Joshua Murphy, Wichita Home Works purchasing manager said.

Murphy said these simple tips can save money in just a matter of minutes.

“People wait until it’s too late or just before it’s too late,” Murphy said. “The worst thing that could happen is that you spend a winter really cold.”

It is too late to fully winterize a home for the drop in temperatures on Friday, Crone told KSN News phones have been ringing off the hook keeping his staff busy, and Ryan Lawn and Tree staff will be busy until early Dec. getting homes ready for the winter.