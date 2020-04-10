IRS launches tool to help those who don’t file tax returns register for stimulus check

WASHINGTON D.C. — A new online tool from the Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service is helping people who don’t normally file tax returns register for the federal stimulus check.

The Economic Impact Payments are set to transfer into bank accounts next week, according to the IRS. However, those who filed tax returns and set up direct deposit in 2018 or 2019 will be the first to see the payments.

To help those who didn’t file tax returns in those years, this tool will help people who qualify register with the federal government.

Here’s the link to the tool.

The government suggests the tool for the following people:

Lower income citizens, who are under the normal income limits for returns

Veterans beneficiaries and Supplemental Security Income recipients

Social Security, SSDI and Railroad Retirement beneficiaries with dependents

Students who are not dependents

According to a statement from the IRS, the tool only takes a few minutes to complete. Those registering must have a social security number, name, address and other basic information.

Click here for more information about coronavirus relief from the IRS.