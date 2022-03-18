KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Makeba Howell has not had the best of days.

“I need a job. I just got fired from my job today,” Howell told FOX4 Friday.

FOX4 caught up with her Friday afternoon as she was looking for the hiring event.

“A friend told me to come down here today to see about getting a job,” she continued. “She told me to bring my ID, my resume, because they are doing on the job, on the site hiring.”

Howell ended up finding it, and so did dozens of others, who were looking to get a job with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

“The goal today is to offer jobs right on the spot,” Carrie Holland, Deputy Human Capital Officer for the IRS, said Friday.

Holland said there is also an event Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the same building, 333 West Pershing Street. You’re asked to park at Union Station. Holland says the IRS would like to hire as many people as possible.

“We would like to hire over a thousand, at least a thousand, we’d love to, over the next few days,” she continued. “We also have some virtual events that are taking place as well as the events on site, so as many as we can.”

Now people like Howell wait to see whether they get a job.

“I feel horrible about losing my job. I really do. I wish her all the best, but I wish she wouldn’t have fired me,” Howell said of her boss Friday.

Howell didn’t have to wait for a job long. About an hour after FOX4 left her Friday, she texted us saying she got the job. The IRS has a backlog of nearly 24 million tax returns.