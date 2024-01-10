KANSAS CITY, Mo. – To clear or not to clear? That is the question some of you may be asking when it comes to removing snow off your car’s windows, roof, and hood.

Much of the Kansas City metro received several inches of snow Monday and Tuesday but that doesn’t mean everyone removed it from their vehicles.

So, is it legal to drive with snow on your car in Missouri and Kansas? The answer depends on the state.

Missouri

The Missouri State Highway Patrol strongly advises drivers to take safety precautions and clear any snow or ice that might accumulate on cars. However, there is no specific statute in Missouri that requires such action. Missouri statute 304.012 may be the closest law pertaining to the question at hand, saying, “Every person operating a motor vehicle on the roads and highways of this state shall drive the vehicle in a careful and prudent manner and at a rate of speed so as not to endanger the property of another or the life or limb of any person and shall exercise the highest degree of care.”

Anyone who violates this statute could face a misdemeanor charge.

FOX4 spoke with Corporal Justin Ewing with the Missouri State Highway Patrol about the matter.

He said while there’s not a specific law addressing snow or ice on top of vehicles, the law that does address that issue is the failure to secure load law.

“Anytime something could become dislodged by wind pressure, it’s required to be either covered by some sort of tarp or secured with straps,” he said. “Where that comes into play with snow or ice is if a large chunk of ice becomes dislodged from a vehicle and ends up striking another vehicle and causing damage. That person is financially responsible.”

Even though it’s not against the law, Ewing still encourages everyone to clear off their windshields and roof so that they can not only see clearly, but so that they don’t send ice or snow off of their car and into someone else’s windshield.

He adds that, occasionally, a trooper will stop someone with ice on their roof if it looks like it’s about to fall and cause a crash; they may also stop a driver for careless and imprudent driving if they can see that someone’s windshield is obstructed and that that obstruction is causing them to commit lane violations or run stop signs.

Something that’s also relevant is Missouri statute 307.020, which requires drivers to use their lights “any time the weather conditions require usage of the motor vehicle’s windshield wipers,” such as driving when snow falls consistently.

Kansas

Across state lines, Kansas does require drivers to remove snow before hitting the road. The law specifically says, “No person shall drive any motor vehicle with any sign, poster, or other nontransparent material upon the front windshield, side wings, or side or rear windows of such vehicle which substantially obstructs, obscures, or impairs the driver’s clear view of the highway or any intersecting highway. No person shall drive any motor vehicle with a damaged front windshield or side or rear windows which substantially obstructs the driver’s clear view of the highway or any intersecting highway.”

What’s more, the law also requires every motor vehicle to have windshield wipers to remove rain and show; each wiper must also be maintained in good working order.

While it’s courteous to remove snow from your roof, hood, and trunk, it’s not against the law if you don’t.

The most important thing is that the windshield is totally unobstructed.

“Just having a hole big enough to see through like that, your windshield is obstructed,” added Kansas State Highway Patrol Trooper Tiffany Baylark.

FOX4 spotted several cars in the last 24 hours driving around with obstructed windows, including a car on the Kansas side that had almost 100% of its rear window covered in snow. When we showed Baylark video of that particular vehicle and asked if she would have pulled that person over, she said ‘No.’ Her reason? The video itself, which showed the driver had his windshield and side mirrors totally clear of snow.

“Kansas law says that you are required to have your left mirror and/or your rear view or right mirror. So, like a box truck, or enclosed van, they can’t see out the back. A lot of times they don’t have that mirror, so they have to see out of the right mirror. If you’re moving and got your car packed up to the ceiling, you have to be able to see out of one or the other. So, he couldn’t see out of the back, but that right mirror was clear. That right window was clear,” she said.