KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A new era — Taylor Swift has been named “Time Maganize’s Person of the Year.” Business owners across the Kansas City metro, including Donutology in Westport said they know why.

This global super star has made an impact locally. Swifties said the hype in Kansas City is just catching on.

From her sold out concerts in Kansas City, to sport Kansas City gear at Chiefs games, small business owners are questioning if Taylor Swift is “Time’s Person of the Year” or “Kansas City’s Person of the Year.”

“It certainly feels like she’s Kansas City’s person of the year in many ways,” Director of Content Strategy Derek Byrne said.

Byrne said in July, her two sold out concerts helped bring in more than $47 million in economic impact. That’s people spending money on hotel rooms, food and at the stadium.

“It certainly hasn’t slowed down by any means,” Byrne said. “The continued attention and spotlight and, I think, new curiosity from new groups of people about what Kansas City is and where Taylor’s hanging out now has been both very impactful, it’s been visible, we’ve been able to feel it and it’s been a lot of fun.”

The “Lavender Haze” has stayed in the air beyond July, Donutology still offering Lavender Glaze and other Taylor theme donuts on special request.

“If Taylor does something big, we kind of pull from “the vault” our Taylor Swift donuts,” Andrew Cameron said.

Cameron concocted the idea for fun when she was in town for the concert. He was shocked when they sold 20,000 donuts in one weekend.

Then just last week, they made someone a Carmel is my Cat donut.

“Now that I know what kind of an effect she has, I would say that I’m not surprised at all that she’s person of the year,” Cameron said. “She’s person of the year in our book at Donutology.”

Patrick Froman agrees. He’s part-owner of Fetch, a vintage clothing shop in the West Bottoms, and said they can’t keep enough T-Swift on shelves.

“It’s such a good moment for Kansas City to be spotlighted like this,” Froman said. “I mean she’s allowed the city to have more of like a visibility with her input. I mean it’s kind of almost like Princess Di and Charles or something. Like it’s such a big deal.”

Reports said Froman shut down his store so Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce could buy Swift a Chiefs jacket. When we asked if that’s true.

“Possibly, I cannot deny or confirm it,” Froman said.

Since then, he said the floodgate opened to foot traffic, leaving him thinking “you need to calm down.”

Byrne said it’s clear she’s a global super star. He’s glad she’s now showing ties to Kansas City through her relationship with Kelce.

“Some people on our team who were talking to German and Swiss media and travel professionals a few weeks ago, they brought up Taylor Swift, as well,” Byrne said.

“She is a global phenomenon and I think this award really alludes to that.”

No doubt, Swift will be thinking “Back to December”, when she received this award.

Swiftie was actually in the running to be Oxford’s 2023 word of year. Sorry Swifties, it was beat out by Rizz, which is another word for Charisma.