Issue causing many Americans to wait longer for second round of stimulus checks

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Thousands of Americans are still waiting for the most recent round of stimulus checks to hit their bank accounts. It turns out an issue with some of the country’s largest tax preparers is to blame.



Trianna Todd of Pleasanton, Kansas is a proud wife and mom of three. But it’s been tough to help provide for her family during the pandemic.

“It’s definitely been a little tough for us. We’re very lucky to both have our jobs still. But I am a bartender so it’s really kind of hit the restaurant business super hard so my income over a year ago is almost diminished in half,” Todd said.



This spring the first wave of COVID-19 federal stimulus payments was a huge relief. It went directly to her bank account, no problem.

“Unemployment was so hard at that time too so that stimulus was the perfect thing that came,” she said.



But getting the second doses of COVID relief has been quite different. Todd logged onto the IRS’ ‘Get My Payment’ website and saw her money had been deposited in a bank account she’d never seen before.



“Honestly I really thought it was identity theft. That’s what really stressed me out the most. This isn’t my bank account. I’ve been with the same bank since I was in the military. So I went into panic mode,” Todd said.



After hours on the phone, she learned her money was sent to her tax preparer, H&R Block. In a statement, the company acknowledged the issue–and says it’s now deposited millions of stimulus payments to customer bank accounts and prepaid cards.

But Todd’s yet to see a dime.



“I have no clue when my money’s coming,” she said.



And it’s not just H&R customers impacted. Mom of four Brittany Maley of Sedalia filed with Turbo Tax and found her money went to a temporary tax refund account that no longer exists. She’s been told the money will have to be rejected by the bank and sent back to the feds, which could take weeks to fix and get money to her.



“It’s a blessing that the government’s willing to give you help in any way they can. But then to realize you may not even get it, when you’re eligible for it, it hurts. Especially when you count on it,” Maley said.

The IRS says the because of how fast this second round of payments went out, some money went to accounts that’ve been closed or no longer active. So those payments must be returned, to get put into the correct account, or have a paper check sent.



Full statement from H&R Block:

“H&R Block understands stimulus checks are vitally important for millions of Americans. The IRS determines where second stimulus payments were sent, and in some cases, money was sent to a different account than the first stimulus payment last spring. We immediately deposited millions of stimulus payments to customers’ bank accounts and onto our Emerald Prepaid Mastercard® yesterday, and all direct deposits are being processed. If the IRS Get My Payment website displays an account number a customer doesn’t recognize, H&R Block customer service agents are ready to help with additional information at 800-HRBLOCK.”

Full statement from Turbo Tax:

“The IRS is the sole party with the ability to determine eligibility and distribute stimulus payments.

As part of the income tax filing, the IRS receives accurate banking information for all TurboTax filers who receive a tax refund, which the IRS is able to use to deposit stimulus payments. According to the IRS, “because of the speed at which the IRS issued this second round of payments, some payments may have been sent to an account that may be closed or no longer active. By law, the financial institution must return the payment to the IRS, they cannot hold and issue the payment to an individual when the account is no longer active.” While the IRS is exploring options to correct their issue, they have stated that this may cause a delay in stimulus payments for some.

You can find the IRS press release acknowledging their issue at this LINK.

We know how important these funds are for so many Americans and that everyone is anxious to get their money. We are partnering with the IRS to help taxpayers receive their payments as quickly as possible.”