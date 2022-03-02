JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Workers who were temporarily laid off from Ford’s Claycomo Plant may have received a warning from the state after applying for unemployment benefits.

Missouri’s Department of Labor said letters mailed to some workers said they needed to appear in person and verify their identity before receiving benefits.

In a statement, the Department of Labor and Industrial Relations’ Division of Employment Security said it continually looks for ways to prevent fraud and waste in the unemployment program and to ensure benefits are only available to those who are eligible.

The fraud detection system sent the letters out in error, but the state said the problem has been fixed.

Workers who received the letter don’t need to do anything, according to the state.

The Missouri Department of Labor said any unemployment benefits payable will be issued within the normal timeframe.

