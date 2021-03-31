‘It could’ve been me’: Neighbors concerned after innocent bystander killed in KCK shooting

KANSAS CITY, Kan. – A stray bullet hit and killed a man following an altercation in a KCK neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the victim, who lives on Farrow Avenue was an innocent bystander and not the intended target.

“To know that this man loss his life just sitting at home minding his business, it enrages me, because, yeah, he was at home, in his home, not doing anything. It could’ve been me, or even my son. We were just sitting minding our own business,” said witness, Avion Johnson.

Johnson said she was visiting a cousin who lives on the street when the shooting happened.

“A lot of gunshots, a lot of gunshots,” Johnson said. “We were sitting at home, yeah, and this happens. The only thing you can think of when you hear gunshots and when you’re at home and kids involved, is take cover, get down, get low, and protect yourself.”

Neighbors, who did not want to go on camera tell FOX4,they heard at least a dozen gunshots.

The neighborhood described as typically peaceful, many people living in the area said they are rethinking their safety.

Detectives are working on identifying a suspect.

“I am very angry because this didn’t have to happen. It’s a tragedy and it did not have to happen like this.” Johnson said. “I’m sad at the situation because somebody loss their life senselessly.”

If you have information about this case, contact KCK police, or TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

