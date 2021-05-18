‘It just hurt a lot’: Family mourning after 21-year-old woman killed in KCK crash on I-70

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Family and friends of Amiyah Hatten said they are devastated after her sudden loss over the weekend.

The 21-year-old was driving westbound on Interstate-70 in Kansas City, Kansas when she was t-boned and struck by a car.

“This is my sister,” Kye Hatten, Amiyah’s older brother said. “This is somebody that I protected and I loved, so it’s like I don’t have any feelings.”

Kye Hatten is mourning the loss of his only sister, Amiyah Hatten.

“That was my baby,” Hatten said. “That was my little sister. I always took care of her no matter what she did.”

It’s a loss that’s hard to put into words after his baby sister suddenly died hours after hanging out with him.

“I had just left Westport right before she did and so I had texted her 30 minutes right after it happened and I never got a response,” Hatten said.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said the 21-year-old was involved in a deadly crash around 1:30 Sunday morning.

Hatten was traveling westbound near the Turner/Diagonal College Parkway exit.

For an unknown reason her car was t-boned on the highway and was struck by a car traveling west too.

Hatten’s car rolled and came to a rest in a ditch.

Troopers said she wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.

“She was amazing,” Essence Blake, Amiyah’s Friend said. “It just hurt a lot. I instantly started to grab my chest and fell and started screaming like my friend is really gone.”

Hatten’s friends describe her as a caring and outgoing person.



She just turned 21 not even a month ago.



Now, Hatten’s friends and family are trying to navigate a world without her in it.

“She tried to do big things really, so it’s kind of sad that it had to happen the way it did,” Hatten said.



