‘It just looked dangerous’: Doctors warn of concerning COVID behavior as weather warms up in KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Spring weather is finally in the forecast, but some metro health experts say that’s concerning.

The nicer the weather, the greater the number of people getting outside and gathering with friends and other groups of people. It’s something doctors at the University of Kansas Health System say they’ve already already noticed as recently as this past weekend.

“My wife and I took a nice long walk around the plaza,” Dr. Steve Stites, Chief Medical Officer, at the University of Kansas Health System, said during a Facebook Live Monday morning. “Inside the stores you’re still good. Restaurants are a little more crowded though, maybe a lot more crowded.”

Stites has said it’s critical to continue to social distance and wear masks as much as possible to prevent a resurgence of coronaviruses. He also said we will need to continue to wear masks for the foreseeable future.

They say that didn’t happen on the Plaza over the weekend.

“There was a lot of people inside at various restaurants that were not masked, looked like they were pretty close together, it just looked dangerous right now,” Dr. Dana Hawkinson, Director of Infection Prevention and Control at the Health System, said. “A lot of them also looked like younger people. We know that for the most part a lot of younger people haven’t been on the vaccination phases or haven’t gotten their vaccinations either.”

Both doctors recommend getting a vaccine as soon as you can get an appointment. They point out that it’s still possible to get the coronaviruses after you’ve been vaccinated, but the vaccine keep you from getting sick.