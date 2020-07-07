‘It made me feel better about life’: Chiefs fans react to Mahomes’ mega-deal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Longtime Kansas City Chiefs fan Micheal Wilborn admits he’s had a hard time finding things to smile about recently.

That is, until he saw the news about Patrick Mahomes’ whopping 10-year, $503 million contract extension.

“It heightened my mood. It made me feel a little better about life,” Wilborn said.

Other fans praised the new deal as a win for the team, both on and off the field.

“From a community standpoint, he’s very invested in our community,” Al Gonzalez said. “And he’s a wonderful role model, at this point in his career. There’s no reason not to lock him up. It’s a great move by the organization and a great move for the young man.”

Sports branding experts took it a step further, describing the long-term pact as a way to solidify Kansas City’s profile as a championship-caliber city.

“This is a win for the Chiefs, but it’s also a win for Kansas City,” said Will Gregory, a public relations expert. “It’s not just 10 years of Patrick Mahomes on the field. It’s also Patrick Mahomes merchandise. It’s hotel rooms for playoff games.”

Gregory believes Mahomes’ very presence in the metro can serve as an economic driver of sorts, similar to LeBron James’ successful run in Cleveland.

“It definitely raises the Chiefs profile, and it 100% it raises the profile of Kansas City nationally,” Gregory said. “People are going to want to come to Kansas City to see Chiefs games, and they’re going to want to see Patrick Mahomes when they get here.”

His teammates and athletes across the country are singing Mahomes praises, too.

The Young man deserve it all. One of the best I’ve been around. One of the Greats. #15 #RunItBack — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) July 6, 2020

Congrats bro! Gonna have to celebrate on the course soon 💯@PatrickMahomes — Brooks Koepka (@BKoepka) July 7, 2020