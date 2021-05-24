‘It was a shock’: Overland Park woman injured after being hit by small motorcycle on trail

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — An Overland Park woman says she was hit by the driver of a small motorcycle on the trail behind her home.

She told police the suspect and another rider with him left the scene.

Neighbors living on Westgate Street in Overland Park said it’s common for mini motorcycles to make loud loops around Amesbury Lake on the Tomahawk Creek Trail.

“It’s been happening two or three months on this part of the trail,” Kimberly Stern said.

Stern said she was fed up, especially since these kinds of motorized vehicles aren’t allowed on the trail, according to the city’s website.

The night of May 14 she said she grabbed a flashlight and went out to try to talk to them. But she said just as she stepped on the trail, she was hit.

“All the sudden, I was hit on the right side,” Stern said. “And I remember hitting the ground.”

After impact, Stern became entangled with the driver. That’s how officers now have his goggles as evidence.

Stern told police this was likely a teen boy between 13 and 16 years old, riding a Honda Grom motorcycle.

She told officers two riders were there and left her injured, lying on the trail, needing help.

“It was a shock,” Stern said. “The next thing I remember was my neighbor standing over me and the paramedics, and I was taken to Overland Park Regional [Medical Center]. My body is one big contusion, especially on my right side and upper left side.”

Stern is thankful she has no broken bones.

Neighbors like Drew Eanes said this has gone on too long. He said he hears the loud bikes all the way across the street.

“I think everybody that lives in this neighborhood wants a safe place to live, ultimately, and have the ability to take the family or themselves on the trail without worrying about injury,” Eanes said.

The Overland Park Police Department said once school breaks for summer, they’ll have at least five resource officers available to patrol the trails on bicycles. They said this investigation is being worked as a hit-and-run crash.

Stern said she’s feeling much better, but still has some pain and mobility issues.

