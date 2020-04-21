‘It was incredible’: Friends cheer on metro runner along mini-Boston Marathon route

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Dave Ewers had been trying to qualify for the famous Boston Marathon for quite some time.

Finally, his impressive finish at the Indianapolis Marathon secured him a spot in the field for Boston’s big race, which would have stepped off Monday morning.

“We were going to fly in Friday night. I was going to go to Fenway Park for the first time and watch a Red Sox game,” Ewers said.

As we all know now, the coronavirus pandemic put those dreams on hold. But Ewers wanted to mark this day with some version of his own marathon.

“You know, I might just go for a long run, just to kind of have my own thing,” he said.

What Ewers, an assistant principal at Shawnee Mission North High School, didn’t know was that his friends and colleagues secretly shared the route for Ewers’ run Monday.

“Apparently, over the weekend and as late as even last night, they emailed our teachers in our building and kept me out of it, and they shared the route with their teaching staff,” Ewers told FOX4.

“And so right away right when I started, I saw two of our teachers, two of my friends, right away, cheering me on. And I was like, ‘How did they know?’”

The culmination was the finish line, on Ewers’ street, where his wife constructed an arched tunnel with blue and yellow balloons, to replicate the end of the Boston Marathon. Friends and neighbors came out, in the rain, to cheer Ewers on as he finished.

“It was incredible,” he said. “It was an amazing day.”