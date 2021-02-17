“It was just so unbelievable” victim’s mom said as police look for woman who may have answers in metro homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are looking for a woman they believe holds the key to a metro homicide case.

Someone shot and killed 24 year-old Kashawn Haskell April 29, 2020. Police found her body next to a vehicle in a parking lot near East 82nd and Troost.

Wednesday morning, detectives said they think a woman named Breanna Burton has information that will help them solve Haskell’s homicide.

KCPD names Burton as a person of interest in the homicide of Kashawn Haskell

“We think that if we can locate them, we can go a long way as far as being able to solve this case,” Det. Scott Emery said.

Haskell left behind a two year-old daughter, who doesn’t understand what happened to her mother, and family members who loved her.

“She was like the life of the party, she was,” Kristina Colul, Haskell’s mother, said. “We went everywhere together.”

Haskell started college a year before her death and had moved into a new place. Her mom said she was in a good place.

Colul believes her daughter was killed following an argument of some kind. She said she still can’t believe that she’s gone.

“I was in the grocery store buying steaks for a cookout when I got that phone call that my daughter had been shot,” Colul said. “It was just so unbelievable. I was like it couldn’t be me, this ain’t happening to me. Not my daughter. Who don’t like her?”

Haskell’s mother said the person who killed her daughter didn’t take anything from her. She still had $80 with her when police found her body.

If you have any information about the homicide, or can help police find Breanna Burton, call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. There is a $25,000 reward leading to an arrest in Haskell’s homicide.