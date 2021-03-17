‘It was so scary’: Mother describes witnessing deadly shooting at Independence QuikTrip

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Independence Police are talking to two people who they think might know more about a shooting that left one man dead. A mother and kids were caught in the crossfire at a gas station.

“It was just like, pop, pop, pop, pop,” Kaitlyn Dettman said.

The deadly shooting happened near QuikTrip, 16001 E. US Highway 24, Tuesday at about 8 p.m.

Dettman was sitting in her car at one of the gas pumps. Right as she was about to get out to gas up, she heard gunshots.

“Easily between 10 and 20 shots,” Dettman said.

She was in panic mode as precious cargo was sitting in the backseat. Her 4-year-old son and nephew.

“With my kids in the car and everything it was so scary,” Dettman said.

Dettman said at least one person was around the pumps firing a gun.

“I looked up and there were cars taking off everywhere,” Dettman said. “People were trying to run inside and to their cars and stuff like that.”

Independence Police found a man dead in the parking lot of a gas station. Officers are now reviewing surveillance video.

Meanwhile, Dettman is in shock after watching the shooting play out in-person, and so are her little ones.

“We saw everything,” Dettman said. “I’m pretty sure that they’re traumatized honestly like I don’t know how they wouldn’t be.”

Dettman worried about what could’ve happened if a bullet hit a gas pump.

“Imagine one of those getting blown up,” Dettman said.

She hopes the people responsible get caught.

“Whoever did it put a lot of people in danger,” Dettman said. “A lot of people were there.”

Dettman said she’s been talking with the victim’s friend. They reached out on social media. As you can imagine they are torn up about the entire situation.

As for the progress n the investigation, police said they are questioning two people about the shooting.

If you know anything about this deadly shooting, call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android