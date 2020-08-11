‘It’s a blessing’: KC group awards first grant for Black-owned businesses to Ruby Jean’s Juicery

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The local organization G.I.FT. is working to give grants to black-owned businesses in Kansas City’s urban core.

On Tuesday, the organization was able to give away its first to Ruby Jean’s Juicery.

“For black-owned businesses, it means everything to us. We couldn’t really value it any more,” owner Chris Goode said.

Goode said a $10,000 grant from G.I.F.T is helping with the recovery process.

“It’s a blessing to be able to say, ‘We got to this hard spot, but then people were there to help lift us up,'” Goode said.

G.I.F.T stands for “Generating Income For Tomorrow.” The organization focuses on giving grants to black-owned businesses in the urban core.

“Black business owner may not have the bank of friends and family. They may not have access to those other avenues of funding that a non-black business owner has,” G.I.F.T. Executive Director Brandon Calloway said.

Calloway said this donation to Ruby Jean’s is just the start. The organization plans on giving several more grants to black-owned businesses before the year is over.

“We have another $150,000 to raise this year. With the community support, we should be able to reach that goal,” Calloway said.

The application process will be open to business owners starting Oct. 1.