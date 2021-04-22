‘It’s a doozy’: Bridge replacement to close portion of I-435 for the weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Road construction season begins with a project that will impact thousands of drivers over the weekend.
Crews are replacing the 67th Street bridge over Interstate 435. The bridge will close at 7 a.m. on Friday, April 23. It will remain closed until the new bridge is completed in December.
Road crews plan to demolish the bridge over the weekend. To do that, I-435 will close in both directions from Missouri Route 350 to U.S. 71 Highway. The Interstate will close at 8 p,m, Friday April 23, until 5 a.m. Monday April 26.
The work means the following ramps will be closed until the Interstate reopens:
- The ramp from northbound U.S. 71 to northbound I-435
- The ramp from Bannister Rd. to northbound I-435
- The ramp from 87th St. to northbound I-435
- The ramp from Gregory Blvd. to northbound I-435
- The ramp from MO Route 350 to southbound I-435
- The ramp from 63rd St. to southbound I-435
FOX4’s Nick Vasos shows you the project and also suggests detours in the video player above. He and FOX4’s Kerri Stowell will also help you get around any traffic headaches before you leave home starting Friday on FOX4 News at 5 a.m.