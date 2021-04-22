‘It’s a doozy’: Bridge replacement to close portion of I-435 for the weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Road construction season begins with a project that will impact thousands of drivers over the weekend.

Crews are replacing the 67th Street bridge over Interstate 435. The bridge will close at 7 a.m. on Friday, April 23. It will remain closed until the new bridge is completed in December.

Road crews plan to demolish the bridge over the weekend. To do that, I-435 will close in both directions from Missouri Route 350 to U.S. 71 Highway. The Interstate will close at 8 p,m, Friday April 23, until 5 a.m. Monday April 26.

The work means the following ramps will be closed until the Interstate reopens:

The ramp from northbound U.S. 71 to northbound I-435

The ramp from Bannister Rd. to northbound I-435

The ramp from 87 th St. to northbound I-435

The ramp from Gregory Blvd. to northbound I-435

The ramp from MO Route 350 to southbound I-435

The ramp from 63rd St. to southbound I-435

