‘It’s a horrible thing’: Neighbors, police react to KCK Christmas crash that killed two people

KANSAS CITY, Kan. —Two people are dead following a crash involving a stolen truck and a police chase in Kansas City, Kansas that happened the afternoon of Christmas.

The crash happened at 17th and Orville Avenue Friday just before 2:00 p.m.

People in the KCK neighborhood say they are shaken up, not only about the tragedy, but the fact that it happened on the holiday. The Kansas Highway Patrol identified the victims late on Christmas night as 89-year-old Mario Madruga and 85-year-old Delia Madruga, both from KCK.

“It’s sad. Christmas Day, two people lost their lives because somebody wanted to steal an automobile,” said Patrick Cotter, who lives in the neighborhood.

Cotter said he did not hear the deadly crash, but saw one suspect taken into custody in his backyard. The other is still on the run, neither have been charged in connection to this crash yet.

“I came out to get something out of my car, that’s when I saw the officer lead the guy out,” said Cotter. “Next thing I hear is ambulances and fire trucks, all kinds of stuff.”

Police were first called to N. 25th Street and Grandview Boulevard regarding a stolen truck spotted by the registered owner.

“When we arrived on scene, the suspect vehicle struck one the officer’s cars as it fled the scene. Officers went in pursuit of that vehicle,” said Ofc. T.J. Tomasic with KCKPD.

The chase ended less than a mile away when the two suspects reportedly ran a stop sign and crashed into a car, killing both people inside.

“It’s a horrible thing, honestly we don’t want this to happen anytime to anybody, and the day just makes it worse,” said Ofc. Tomasic.

The officer whose car was hit was not injured.

“I’ve lived here all my life, I’m the oldest one on the block, I’ve never seen anything like this,” said Cotter. “It’s usually a pretty good neighborhood, it really, is, but not this Christmas.”