‘It’s been hell’: Water main break caused water, AC outage at low-income Kansas City apartment

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Families in a low-income apartment building again have water and air conditioning.

Tenants at Brush Creek Towers, which serves many elderly and disabled people, went without it almost all weekend.

“It’s been hell,” said tenant Joshua Edmondson. “I felt like I lived in a third world country.”

Tenants said the building lost water and AC around noon Saturday.

The Kansas City, Missouri Health Department said a broken water main on Woodland Avenue led to the outage.

Edmondson said he spent the weekend calling multiple agencies for help.

“Water is such a precious commodity,” Edmondson said. “We talk all the time about how much we need water and how much we need to conserve water, and we didn’t have it. We didn’t have it, and no one really seemed to care.”

Health leaders and Councilman Brandon Ellington evacuated the building due to the conditions in these already hot temperatures.

Ride KC brought people back Monday after the problem was fixed.

But tenants said later Monday evening, the water shut off again for about an hour for a maintenance issue.

“It’s very frustrating because you know there’s always that little voice inside of you that thinks it’s not going to be turned back on,” said tenant Angela Williams.

FOX4 didn’t leave the building Monday night until our crew was told the water was back on.

Edmondson and others, including his service dog, Lucy, are just happy to have things back to normal.

“I treated myself to an hour-long shower,” Edmondson said. “Man, I stunk.”

The Health Department says for health and safety issues at KC rental properties, tenants can file a complaint through the Healthy Homes Rental Inspection Program. That number is 816-513-6347.