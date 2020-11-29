‘It’s broken all of our hearts’: Cars and fire trucks line up to honor fallen KCFD Captain Bobby Rocha

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Cars and fire trucks lined the drive way and street outside McGilley Funeral Home Sunday to pay their respects to fallen KCFD Captain Bobby Rocha.

“He’s going to be missed by so many people. It’s broken all of our hearts,” retired KCFD Captain Ron Hudson said.

Rocha died last week after losing his battle with COVID-19. Rocha was 60-years-old and served on the department for 29 years.

Many say this pandemic is taking away from giving a proper goodbye.



“COVID’s taking away from everything, including this” Rocha’s friend, Will Mossat said.

Rocha was one of two KCFD members, who died from the virus last week — bringing the totoal number of fallen firefighters and paramedics to three.



“I was lucky to be his friend. He was so much fun. Kept me laughing. That smile, aw man,” Hudson said.

Rocha’s funeral is Monday at McGilley Funeral Home’s Antioch Chapel.

