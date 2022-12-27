KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The KC Marching Falcons are trying to regroup after water damaged most of their equipment.

The local drill team was planning to start practice for the 2023 season and a trip to play at Mardi Gras in New Orleans when their manager got a call from the landlord on Christmas night.

“He called and said, ‘Do we have the keys to get into the building because the fire alarm was going off. They think a water line had broke,'” said manager Juston Brewster.

That’s exactly what happened.

When Brewster arrived, he discovered base drums, snare drums, mixers, speakers microphones and even some of the group’s trophies damaged by a flood of water.

“It’s devastating just to see what this water has done to our building,” said member Andre Lewis. “This building we’ve been practicing in time and time again.”

Scenes like this are especially hard because this ground, that’s been around since 1996, serves as a place for kids from underprivileged backgrounds to connect through music.

The space also serves as a study hall and has a full kitchen. Anything the kids need after school, The Marching Falcons work to provide.

It’s one of the reasons Deante Hawley came back to teach music after performing with the falcons.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

“It makes them happy, you know, getting off the streets, coming to drum every day, kick it,” he said.

It’s also one of the reasons that Collette Canady chose to volunteer at the organization after her kids were done playing.

“It’s our home. It’s like our home,” she said. “We’re a family. We all are family and we all stick together and help one another out.”

The Marching Falcons are looking for monetary and equipment donations as well as a new place to practice. If you’d like to contact the group or donate, here are some ways you can do so:

email: kcmarchingfalcons@austinkellerman

Cash App: $falconfinancials

Website: kcmarchingfalcons.org