‘It’s devastating to our economy’: Major KC event planning company reacts to event cancellations

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- It’s the decision many event companies planned for but were still hoping would not happen.

When Mayor Lucas declared a State of Emergency, it changed the plans for thousands of people.

With the declaration, all events with more than 1,000 people in the city have been canceled.

"In the event business, we are dealt with a lot of different things at any given time. Certainly, a virus like this is the first I’ve seen in 20 years that I have seen of this magnitude and cancellations," President and CEO of O’Neill Events, Keli O'Neill Wenzel, said. "We are all learning. There is no playbook."

Operating for 20 years, the company plays a major role with big events in the city. Some of their work includes the Big 12 Conference, KC Home Show and Planet Comicon, which have all been either cancelled or rescheduled.

“We do put a lot of time in. A lot of planning a lot of these events take over a year to put together and organize and take all the logistics, so obviously, sure, it’s heartbreaking to not see them all the way through, but obviously we understand the responsible thing and following the lead of the government and health officials telling us this may be the best thing for everyone," Wenzel said.

She said she's directing anyone who has purchased tickets to contact individual events for refund and postponement announcements.

For now organizers, like Wenzel said they are focusing on being flexible, responsible and safe.

“It’s unfortunate, March is full of events, particularly for our city. If we can maybe help and not spread this and really kind of put this away, maybe in two months, and a month, we are going to be safe from three months of cancellations," Wenzel said. “It’s devastating. It’s devastating to our economy and to individuals, but let’s just hope we are doing the right thing and avoid any worse.”